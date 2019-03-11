Mom walked in on 47-year-old man molesting her 7-year-old daughter, NC cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested over the weekend and charged with multiple sex crimes after a woman says she walked in on him molesting her 7-year-old daughter, reports the Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Homer David Compton, Jr., 47, faces two counts of statutory rape of a child, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree rape, according to Rowan County jail records.

Compton was arrested Sunday and bond was set at $1.25 million, jail records show.

The victim’s mother told deputies that Compton, a family acquaintance, was caught in the act of molesting the girl at the family’s home in Kannapolis, reports WFMY. Kannapolis is about 26 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Investigators said the victim’s mother called 911 to report a sexual assault, WFMY reported.

She told officers that Compton became increasingly agitated, threatening to commit suicide and even “grabbing a rifle,” prompting the woman and her daughter to flee the home on Danfield Drive, WBTV reported.

When deputies arrived at the home, negotiators spent 20 minutes trying to convince him to come out unarmed and surrender, reports WCNC.

Investigators say they learned during interviews “that Compton had been involved sexually with the child for several months,” according to WCNC. Deputies did not release details of how Compton was known to the family, said the station.