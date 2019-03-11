Former Union County senator won’t run, already scrambling field in 9th District

Former Sen. Tommy Tucker said Monday he won’t run in the Republican 9th District primary.
His announcement came on the first day of filing in one of North Carolina’s two special congressional elections.
It also could leave Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing as the only Republican running in the district’s most heavily Republican county. It comes after one party official said as many as 15 Republicans could run for the seat.
“I cannot see how an already crowded primary field would help the Republican Party,” Tucker told the Observer. “I would love to run against no-stand Dan McCready and the Democrats.”
The GOP primary winner is expected to face McCready, who ran in the 2018 race that was marred by allegations of election fraud. Republicans have criticized what they call McCready’s reluctance to stake out positions.
Tucker is the second Republican in as many days to take himself out of the race. David Blackwelder, a frequent GOP candidate from Raleigh, tweeted over the weekend that he won’t run to “hopefully prevent a runoff.”
Rushing, meanwhile, became the first candidate to file Monday morning. Filing ends Friday. Former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour and newcomers Stevie Rivenbark of Fayetteville and Nadia Caro Robinson of Charlotte also have announced.
Though he declined to make an endorsement, Tucker said he’s inclined to support of a candidate who has yet to announce.
“If I had any leaning to endorse anyone at this time, it would probably be my Senate friend, Dan Bishop,” Tucker said. “But that’s not an endorsement.”
Staff writer Ely Portillo contributed.
