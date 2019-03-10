Flights to Maine, Tennessee disrupted when planes knock each other in Charlotte

Two planes knocked into each other on the ground Sunday morning at Charlotte Douglas Airport, but no one was injured, according to American Airlines.
One plane was pulling back from the gate around 9:45 a.m. when it “came into contact” with the other plane, according to an American news release.
One flight was AA5141 to Augusta, Maine, and the other was AA5366 to Nashville, Tennessee, the airline said. Both planes are American Eagle flights operated by PSA Airlines, which is one of American’s regional carriers.
Both planes have been taken out of service so they can be inspected, according to American, and the passengers are being rebooked on other flights.
