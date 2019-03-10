Suspect charged after stabbing a Johnston County hospital employee, police say

A hospital employee at Johnston Health Smithfield is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in the emergency room by a patient Saturday evening, police say.
Police say Connor Phillip Sullivan, 25, stabbed Eric Hammond, 52, as Sullivan was awaiting treatment in the hospital shortly after 6 p.m. Sullivan ran out of the hospital but was captured two blocks away by Smithfield police and Johnston County sheriff’s deputies, according to authorities.
Arrest records show that Sullivan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Johnston County jail on a $60,000 secured bond.
Police say that Hammond suffered life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokesman said that Hammond, whose job at the hospital hasn’t been identified, is listed in fair condition on Sunday morning.
“There was an incident in our Smithfield Emergency department last evening and one of our coworkers was injured,” Johnston Health said in a statement. “The safety of employees and patients is our top priority.”
“Smithfield Police are investigating, and we’re cooperating fully. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and our employee’s family.”
