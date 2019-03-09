2 hurt when 3-year-old boy pulls trigger on gun in Charlotte hotel room, police say

A bullet grazed a 3-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in a north Charlotte hotel room after the toddler found and pulled the trigger on a gun, police said.

Medic drove the boy to a hospital, but he was expected to be OK, police said.

Davione Marquis Robinson faces charges after a bullet from a gun a toddler found grazed a 3-year-old and a 19-year-old in a north Charlotte hotel room, police said. Mecklenburg County jail

Both people suffered “non-life threatening graze wounds” after the toddler found “the unsecured firearm and accidentally fired the weapon” at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

According to the CMPD news release, 19-year-old Davione Marquis Robinson was charged with felony child abuse, storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting on Old Interstate Rd. pic.twitter.com/uNwtDfzcq8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 9, 2019

The shooting happened in a Budget Inn hotel room in the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road, off North Graham Street at Interstate 85.

The toddler and the 19-year-old are brothers, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

The bullet grazed the toddler’s head and his brother’s shoulder, WSOC-TV reported.

Robinson is free on $3,000 bail, Mecklenburg County jail records show.