Police investigating white hoods on Confederate statue at NC Capitol

Police are investigating after a Confederate statue on Capitol grounds was covered with white hoods Monday.

Jon Williams posted a picture Monday morning on Twitter of the Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy. The monument features a woman and a young boy, whose faces were covered with white hoods in the photo.

White hoods are often associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

Williams, who says he is against Confederate statues on state property, said he walked by the statute Monday to see if it was still barricaded following a protest Saturday night of “Confederate Flag Day.” Protesters gathered at event hosted by the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

“I was just passing by,” Williams said. “I was interested in seeing if the barriers were going to be an ongoing thing.”

The 7-foot statue honoring Confederate women was dedicated in 1914.

In 2015, the statue was vandalized with the spray-painted words “Black Live Matter.”

Capitol police did not release any further details but said the investigation was continuing.