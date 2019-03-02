Will snow fall in parts of the Charlotte region next week? Weather service says it’s possible.

Snow could fall in parts of the Charlotte region toward the end of next week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast late Saturday morning.

A half-inch to an inch of snow could accumulate in areas such as northern Iredell County early Friday, although the forecast is too far out to say for certain, meteorologist Jeffrey Taylor of the weather service office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer. Taylor said the region is likely to see no snow at all.

“I wouldn’t put much faith that there will be any snow at all,” he said.

The official NWS forecast calls for a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain and snow on Friday at Statesville’s airport and a 30 percent chance for the mix at Concord Regional Airport and Rowan County Airport. Only a 30 percent chance of rain is forecast for Friday at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and in the Triad and Raleigh-Durham areas.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Snow in Charlotte in March? It’s not as crazy as you might think.

One of Charlotte’s biggest snowstorms of all time fell in March — 3.3 inches on March 1 and 2 in 1927, according to NWS records, the Observer reported in 2017. One of the city’s biggest one-day snowfalls fell on that second day — 10.4 inches.

SHARE COPY LINK From Raleigh, NC to Batesburg, SC, watch snow fall across the Carolinas.

After another likely bout of rain in the Charlotte region on Sunday, skies should turn sunny for most of the week. High temperatures are expected to drop through the first half of the week, from 63 on Saturday to 47 on Tuesday and 42 on Wednesday, according to the NWS.