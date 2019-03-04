Jury sentences man to death in 2016 double murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend

A Wake County jury on Monday sentenced convicted killer Seaga Gillard to death, a rare decision for execution, in a 2016 double murder in a Raleigh hotel.

The case drew attention mainly because District Attorney Lorrin Freeman’s office sought the death penalty, which is unusual in North Carolina.





The state has not executed a prisoner since 2006, and Wake County juries had opted against capital punishment in nine straight murder trials prior to Gillard’s. The nonprofit Center for Death Penalty Litigation called Freeman “an outlier” for pursuing punishment the state increasingly rejects.

But Freeman also drew favorable attention in legal circles for seeking justice for victims many jurors might consider marginal. On the night she was shot, April Holland was advertising her services as a prostitute in the former America’s Best Value Inn near Crabtree Valley Mall, and her boyfriend Dwayne Garvey, was aiding the business.

April Lynn Holland and Dwayne Garvey, who were shot to death on the second floor of the former America’s Best Value Inn in Raleigh in December 2016. Courtesy of the Garvey family

The couple had three children together, none of whom were living with them at the time of their death, and Holland was pregnant with a fourth child. Prosecutors brought testimony from multiple other women who said Holland and Garvey were targeted for robbery by Gillard and his co-defendant Brandon Hill, all while advertising for sex work on websites.





As the case opened in early February, Assistant District Attorney David Saacks stressed that Holland and Garvey’s lives “mattered.”