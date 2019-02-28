Driver managed to hit 10 parked cars at restaurant with his work truck, say NC cops

A 25-year-old truck driver from West Virginia was arrested late Wednesday in North Carolina, after allegedly hitting 10 parked cars outside a High Point restaurant, according to the High Point Enterprise.

Timothy Wickline of Clintonville, West Virginia, was driving on Brian Jordan Place when he struck a landscaped median, turned into the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse and started running into vehicles, reported WXII. High Point is about 35 miles southeast of Winston-Salem.

A witness said the truck “slammed” into the cars, Fox 8 WGHP reported, and Wickline appeared to be “unconscious” in the driver’s seat when the vehicle came to a stop.

Wickline was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving, according to TV station WFMY. The station reported investigators have not said what made Wickline lose control of the company truck. Video showed the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Wickline suffered minor injuries in the incident, which investigators say started when he pulled out of the parking lot of a nearby Food Lion, reported WXII.

The estimated cost of the damage is $88,500, WFMY reported.