Man who was beaten by police got an $83,000 settlement. The next day, he was dead.

Kyron Hinton got $83,000 from Wake County on Friday, a settlement after he was beaten by law enforcement officers last year in a case that brought criminal charges against a sheriff’s deputy.

The next day, he was found dead.

Eric Curry, a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, told The News & Observer on Monday that Hinton received the settlement money Friday.

Hinton sued former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and deputy Cameron Broadwell after he was beaten in East Raleigh last April, accusing them of causing “emotional distress.” The beating, captured on body-worn and dashboard cameras, led to criminal charges against Broadwell and also three North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers.

On Saturday just before 7 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Cooper Road in East Raleigh. Hinton was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.

The cause of death has not been determined, she said.

Kyron Hinton

Hinton led a troubled life filled with mental illness, alcoholism and drug addiction, his mother and advocates have said. He and his two brothers were raised by their mother, Vicki Hinton, in a mobile home park in southern Wake County. His mother said he stopped going to school in the sixth grade and started dealing drugs.

In May 2003, four months after his 14th birthday, he was tried as an adult and convicted on four counts of armed robbery. He was released from prison in 2007.





“All this drinking and drugs — come on now,” Vicki Hinton told The N&O in June. “I have been trying to get help for him since he was 9.”

Vicki Hinton could not be reached Sunday or Monday.

Kyron Hinton worked about three weeks in late 2015 at Grand Rental Station in Cary, said the owner, Adam Kline.

“He was a good employee,” Kline said Monday. “He definitely had family issues. We tried to give him every break. I know he was having some major, major family problems.”

Kline said Hinton left behind an “ancient Bible that he used to bring with him to work everyday.”

“You hate to throw away a Bible,” Kline added. “It’s still in the Cary office. If he has any family I would give it to them.”

Three days before Hinton stopped working for the company, his wife filed for a restraining order against him, accusing him of “hitting her everyday for the past year,” according to court records.

“For a period of 5 months I suffered being abused by merely speaking my opinion,” the woman wrote in her request for the order.

Dashcam video from Wake deputy Cameron Broadwell's car shows his arrival at the scene where Raleigh police officers are dealing with a man in the street. Broadwell releases his dog on the subject and mentions punching the subject in the face.

Several people called 911 the night of April 3 and said Hinton was standing in the middle of Raleigh Boulevard. Some callers said he had a gun, but it was later determined that he was unarmed.





Video footage shows Broadwell, the sheriff’s deputy, arrive and unleash his K-9, which reportedly bit Hinton several times. Two state troopers were accused of kicking, punching and hitting Hinton with a flashlight.

Broadwell was charged with felony assault and put on administrative duty. The troopers, Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis, were charged with assault inflicting bodily injury and willfully failing to discharge duties. They were fired in June.

Six months later, a grand jury returned additional indictments against them for felony charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice. Their supervisor the night of the beating, Sgt. R.T. Goswick, was also indicted and was fired.

Hinton had at least two run-ins with police after the beating.

He was cited for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy on June 3, after law enforcement was called to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Golden Avenue in Raleigh. They did not find a shooting victim, but they found Hinton and took him to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said at the time that Hinton “became combative and resisted treatment” in the ambulance.

Video shows Wake deputies and EMS working to restrain a highly agitated Kyron Hinton in an ambulance. At 2:49 in the video, a voice is heard warning him to stop kicking. Hinton was cited for assault on an officer as a result of the incident.

In September, Hinton was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, damaging government property, resisting police and second-degree trespassing.





Police said at the time that officers were sent to Longview Grocery on Poole Road to check on a disturbance. They said Hinton was swinging a bottle of bleach and continued tokick and resist when officers tried to secure him.

Wake County court records show Hinton was scheduled to appear in court March 15 on misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, trespassing, assaulting a government official or employee and injuring personal property.