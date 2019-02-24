The sun is finally shining in the Carolinas, but forecast shows it won’t be nice long

Following a record stretch of rain, the sun broke through most of the Carolinas Sunday.
That’s the good news.
The bad news is the weather forecast calls for the rain to return this week.
Sunday was the 10th consecutive day there was measurable rainfall in Columbia, South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. That made it the fifth longest stretch of rainfall since 1887, NWS tweeted.
The precipitation has been more severe in Upstate S.C. and across the state line to Western North Carolina.
Since Feb. 15, more than eight inches of rainfall has been recorded in several areas in that region, which includes Greenville, S.C. and Asheville, N.C., according to the NWS. There have even been spots where rain has exceeded 10 inches, the NWS tweeted.
Further away in Raleigh, the rain has been a constant for more than a week, and the NWS has issued flood warnings, even as the rain stopped — briefly.
Rain is predicted to return to the Raleigh/Durham area by Thursday, according to the NWS forecast. That is actually a dry day or two more than much of the rest of the Carolinas are expected to enjoy this week.
Beginning Tuesday, the NWS calls for showers to blanket cities from Charlotte to Columbia to Myrtle Beach and Charleston. Once they resume, the rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast to last for several more days and into next weekend in the current seven-day outlook, the NWS reported.
That also includes more rain for Upstate S.C. and Western N.C., where Duke Energy reported more than 22,000 customers were without power Sunday.
