Bennett College loses accreditation appeal, even after its fundraising success

Despite an emergency fundraising campaign that brought in $9.5 million in two months, Bennett College lost its appeal to hang on to its accreditation.

In a news release posted to its website Friday, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges announced that an appeals committee of the organization had upheld a December decision by the accreditor’s board to revoke Bennett’s accreditation.

The appeals committee, the news release said, “found that Bennett College had ‘failed to show that the institution possesses resources demonstrating a stable financial base to support the mission and scope of programs and services.’”

The decision was a blow to the historically black women’s college in Greensboro — one of two such schools in the nation. Bennett had waged a national campaign for its survival, bringing in well more than its $5 million goal for fundraising.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

A loss of accreditation typically carries with it the loss of federal funding, such as student financial aid, and can lead to a school’s closure.

The fundraising campaign had drawn donations from alumni, banks and other businesses, as well as $1 million from nearby High Point University.

Some gave in honor of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett following his report that he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago. Smollett had been a vocal supporter of Bennett’s campaign. After an investigation, police debunked Smollett’s story and said they had evidence that the attack was a hoax perpetrated by him. The actor was arrested on a charge of filing a false police report, and multiple media outlets reported Friday that he was removed from the “Empire” TV show for the remainder of this season.

Bennett officials had vowed to restructure the college to make it more financially stable. The college’s president, Phyllis Dawkins, and Board of Trustees Chairwoman Gladys Robinson, planned to hold a news conference late Friday to discuss the situation.