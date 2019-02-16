North Carolina

Gunshot victim found in SUV that smashed into a parked car on a Charlotte road

By Joe Marusak

February 16, 2019 07:53 PM

Charlotte, NC

A gunshot victim was found in an SUV that smashed into a parked car in Charlotte on Saturday, police said. The victim died at Carolinas Medical Center, according to police.

Police found the victim after responding to the crash just before 5 p.m. in 4100 block of Bathurst Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. Bathhurst Drive is off Idlewild Road in east Charlotte.

Police did not say in the release where in the car the victim was found. Police said they will release his name and age after his family is notified.

CMPD homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses Saturday night, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

