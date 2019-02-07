Former NC police officer faces charges of child porn, cops say

A former North Carolina police officer is facing multiple child pornography charges after state agents searched his Craven County home, according to reports from WITN and other media outlets.
Jason Lovick, 31, of Vanceboro, was arrested Wednesday and charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, WCTI reported. He bonded out that day and made his first court appearance Thursday, according to the outlet.
Lovick had worked for about three weeks at the Grifton Police Department, WRAL reported.
Chief Brian Silva said Lovick was no longer with the department, according to WCTI. He was fired Wednesday “as a result of the investigation and arrest,” the outlet reported.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said it received a tip about a Facebook account connected to Lovick that ”reportedly sent images of child sexual exploitation,” WITN reported. Agents took Lovick’s cell phone and other eletronics, and they discovered photos of minors “engaged in sexual activity,” according to the news organization.
Lovick handled material from October 2018 to present that depicted at least six children, according to WCTI.
The media outlet reports Lovick is a married, father of three. He previously worked in law enforcement in Craven County and Lenoir County, according to WCTI.
Comments