NC police officer distracted by in-car computer before crash, accident report says

A police officer in Wilmington, North Carolina will go through an investigation process after he crashed into a car last month in a distracted-driving incident, a spokeswoman from his department said Tuesday.
Ryan Nichalous Kuzian was driving his Wilmington Police Department police cruiser Jan. 15 when he looked at his in-car computer and didn’t notice stopped traffic, according to police records and a Port City Daily story published Monday. He hit another vehicle from behind, causing front-end damage to the police car, an accident report said.
Kuzian was driving about 35 miles per hour when he was distracted and “failed to reduce speed in order to avoid a collision,” according to the accident report.
The report said the police car was towed and had $3,500 in damage. The other vehicle was left with minor rear-end damage estimated at $2,000, according to the report.
Linda Thompson, public affairs officer with the department, told The News & Observer Kuzian will go through the City of Wilmington’s review process.
Investigation steps include internal affairs and safety committee evaluations, according to Port City Daily. Kuzian wasn’t issued a moving violation and is on “medical leave due to a leg injury sustained in the crash,” the media outlet reported.
