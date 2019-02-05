911 down for many Verizon customers around North Carolina

The 911 system is down for many Verizon customers in central and eastern North Carolina, according to CBS17.
The station reports the outage hit 14 emergency communications centers. The outage includes Fayetteville and Fort Bragg, the Fayetteville observer reports.
In Martin County, according to WITN, “The county’s 911 director tells WITN a CenturyLink cable has been severed and they’re unsure how long it will be before the system is restored.”
People should first try to dial 911, but if that does not work, try the department’s non-emergency number, WITN reports.
The Fayetteville Police Department says the text to 9-1-1 system still works, according to a department post on Facebook. “Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it,” the department said.
Alternative numbers:
- Fayetteville: 910-433-1925, 910-433-1911, 910-433-1912 or 910-433-1913
- Cumberland County: 910-323-1141, 919-677-5544 or 919-483-5467
- Harnett County: 910-893-9111
- Duplin County: 910-296-1911
- Martin County: 252-792-8151
According to CBS17, the call centers effected are:
- “Harnett County Sheriffs Communications
- “Hoke County Emergency Communications
- “Moore County Public Safety
- “Jacksonville Fire-Police
- “Onslow County E9-1-1 Communications
- “Camp LeJeune 9-1-1 Center
- “Sampson County 9-1-1 Center
- “Holly Springs Police Department
- “Bladen County Central Communications
- “Columbus Central Communications
- “Duplin County Communications
- “Fayetteville City Communications
- “Integrated Incident Management Center-Ft Bragg
- ‘Sanford Police-Fire-EMS Communications”
