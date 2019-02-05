A dogged investigator made sure the ‘Boy under the Billboard’ was not forgotten

The deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his mother might have gone unsolved if not for a determined Orange County investigator who spent 20 years — and delayed his retirement — to track down a DNA connection.

Maj. Tim Horne said it was a good way to end over 30 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“It took 20 years to finally get the name to be able to get off of ‘go’ where we had been stuck,” Horne said. “Once we were able to, things moved very rapidly and I worked, as did a number of other people, until my very last day.”

Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt was born in Michigan on Jan. 7, 1988, and raised in Ohio. His skeletal remains were spotted by a mowing crew on Sept. 25, 1998, near an Interstate 40-85 billboard in Orange County. An autopsy determined he had been strangled, probably in April.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

But how Bobby ended up on the side of a highway in Orange County, and who dumped his body there, remained a mystery until last week. The answer also led investigators to Bobby’s mother, whose body was found in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, around the time of his death. That case might never have been solved without answers for Bobby, Horne said.

Investigator Tim Horne retired Feb. 1 after more than 30 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Solving the cold case of a 10-year-old boy found under a billboard off Interstate 40-85 near Mebane was a good way to go out, he said. Colin Warren-Hicks Herald-Sun file photo

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood referred questions about Bobby’s mother and a possible suspect in both murders to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. That information could be released Tuesday, he said.

The suspect currently is serving a lengthy federal prison sentence for armed robbery, Blackwood said. He noted that Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall has reached out to other district attorneys to determine how the case will be prosecuted.

Investigators do not believe Bobby or his mother was killed in Orange County or Spartanburg, Horne said. The suspect is not eligible for parole until 2037, he said, and has not been charged with either death yet.

“He was not from this part of North Carolina,” Horne said. “He simply used these locations because he had access to the interstate, and you don’t want to dump a body that close to your home.”

Evolving DNA science

The boy’s clothing was the only clue to his gender when the body was found, because he had not reached puberty, Horne said. He had never been reported missing, and no matches were found in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database.

Horne spent the next 20 years working closely with Clyde Gibbs, of the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office, and NCMEC forensic expert Carol Schweitzer to find out who the boy was and how he came to be in Orange County. They tracked leads, testing and re-testing the evidence, from the insects recovered from the body to Bobby’s bones and teeth, which offered clues to where he had lived.

Hundreds of people and multiple agencies worked on the case, Horne said.

“I always kept the case file box under my desk, where it was purposefully in my way,” he said. “Every time I turned, I hit it with my leg. I did this so the little boy couldn’t be forgotten.”





Investigators initially worked with a drawing of the boy prepared by Douglas Ubelaker, with the Smithsonian Institution. In 2011, Horne enlisted forensic sculptor Frank Bender to reconstruct a 3-D bust of the boy’s face using the remains and DNA results from Parabon NanoLabs Inc.

The case of “The Boy Under the Billboard” was featured in “The Man Who Faced Death,” a documentary about Bender.

The Karen Mintz-directed documentary is labeled “a documentary investigation in progress,” as Mintz has waited for the identity of the boy to be determined before finishing Bender’s story.

Bender, used by the FBI, Scotland Yard, Interpol and the television series “America’s Most Wanted” (most famously creating a bust of mass murderer John List for the show, which led to the fugitive killer’s capture) died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 70. The Boy Under the Billboard was the last case he worked on.

A family connection

But the boy’s identity remained a mystery, despite national and international media attention and calls about the case. The break Horne had hoped for came last year from Barbara Rae-Venter, a genetic genealogy consultant who had helped solve the Golden State Killer case.

Rae-Venter showed through DNA that Bobby was a first-generation child of Asian and white parents, and when she compared the results to online DNA ancestry services, it revealed a possible first cousin of Bobby’s parent living in Hawaii, Horne said.

That relative returned one of dozens of calls that Horne made on Dec. 26, providing the child’s name and critical information about the case, he said. The boy’s family in Ohio had not reported them missing, because they thought Bobby’s mother had taken him back to her native South Korea, he said.

Based on the man’s information, Horne said, they thought it was possible that Bobby’s mother also had been killed. NCMEC helped them locate a case involving an unidentified woman in Spartanburg County, matching the search criteria. A DNA comparison confirmed the unidentified woman was Bobby’s mother, Horne said.

The male relative “more importantly put me in contact with [family] closer on the lineage tree to Bobby,” he said. “That yielded a lot more information, the circumstances of what happened, how it happened, when it happened, all these particulars.”

‘A place to mourn’

Blackwood noted both cases might have remained unsolved if not for Horne’s passion and dedication.

That passion was stoked, he said, by Horne’s experience at the Body Farm in Knoxville, Tennessee, where law enforcement officers learn about body decomposition, and in using forensic science to solve the 2008 murder of Chapel Hill teen Josh Bailey. Horne and fellow investigator Dawn Hunter also relied on forensic science, including modern DNA testing, to track down a suspect in another cold case involving a couple killed in Durham on Feb. 12, 1971.

“It’s remarkable considering that years ago we weren’t even talking about DNA,” Blackwood said. “It’s changed the way we go into a crime scene. It’s changed the way we examine a crime scene. It’s changed the way that we approach looking for our suspect, and like Tim said, it’s getting better every day.”

Now that Bobby’s story is being told, it’s time to take him home, Horne said. The cremated body has been at the Medical Examiner’s Office for 20 years.

“I would have been happy if anybody had been able to solve the case, because I simply wanted the case solved and little boy to go back to his family. At least they have a place to mourn and lay flowers,” Horne said. “But to be able to be part of it at the last minute, that was very meaningful.”

Staff writer Brooke Cain contributed to this story.



