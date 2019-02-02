Climber falls off popular rock face in the Blue Ridge Mountains, officials say

A rock climber fell off the popular Looking Glass Rock in the North Carolina mountains on Saturday, and another climber is apparently stuck on the rock, according to Facebook posts by the Transylvania County Rescue Squad.

Just after 6:30 p.m., squad members posted that “rescue crews have made contact at the base of the rock with the patient that fell. We are still working to locate the patient on the side of the rock.”

Rescuers received a report that a climber had fallen about two hours earlier.

In a 5:30 p.m. update, the squad posted that crews were headed to the top of the rock and other crews to the base of the rock.

“We have requested Connestee Fire Rescue to bring their drone out to help us locate the exact location of the person stuck on the side of the rock,” the squad said in the 5:30 p.m. post.

Looking Glass Rock is “a massive rock dome standing like an island in a sea of green in the Pisgah forest,” The Charlotte Observer reported in a 2016 article. “The dome tops out at 3,969 feet, creating a natural amphitheater in the Blue Ridge.”

Nearby Looking Glass Falls “is one of the most popular falls in Western North Carolina,” according to the U.S. Forest Service. “The name ‘Looking Glass’ comes from Looking Glass Rock, where water freezes on its sides in the winter and then glistens in the sunlight like a mirror or looking glass.”

The rock, near Brevard, is 130 miles west of Charlotte via U.S. 74.