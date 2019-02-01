North Carolina

‘Are all of your online systems down?’ Wells Fargo customers fume over website problems

By Deon Roberts

February 01, 2019 12:38 PM

2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets report
By
Up Next
In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets report
By

Wells Fargo’s website went down on Friday, and customers on Twitter complained of also being unable to access the bank’s mobile app.

The problems outraged customers, who said they were unable to pay bills. Customers also expressed frustrations about being unable to access the bank’s online services on a day when many people receive their paychecks.

“Are all of your online systems down?” Twitter user @deronaucoin wrote around 11 a.m.

Wells Fargo, which is based in San Francisco but has a big presence in Charlotte, apologized on Twitter for the inconveniences but did not offer an explanation.

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app,” the bank tweeted. “Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

Attempts to access the bank’s website around noon were unsuccessful, although the site appeared to be working again minutes later.

A Wells Fargo spokesman told the Observer that the bank’s branch and call center employees were able to help customers while the company works to resolve the issue.

  Comments  

things to do