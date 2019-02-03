What to Watch on Sunday: Puppy Bowl, Kitten Bowl and a football game in Atlanta

Puppy Bowl XV (2 p.m., Animal Planet) - The Puppy Bowl XV pre-game show starts at 2 p.m., but there’s a repeat of Saturday night’s “Dog Bowl” (with adult and senior dogs), a “Where Are They Now?” special and numerous other puppy-related shows starting at 6 a.m. The main event starts at 3 p.m., with pups representing 51 shelters across 23 states. This repeats for the rest of the night, excluding a one-hour break from 5-6 p.m. where Animal Planet shows other content. Check out more photos below.
Kitten Bowl VI (2 p.m., Hallmark) - Kitten Bowl VI has tons of adorable and adoptable kittens at play, in an event produced in association with the North Shore Animal League of America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. Hosted by Beth Stern with play-by-play by Dean Cain and Rodney Peete. The first ever “Cat Bowl” (featuring adult All Star cats), which debuted Saturday night, will repeat at 4 and then we get more viewings of the Kitten Bowl, which goes until 9 p.m. Check out more photos below.
The Super Bowl (6:30 p.m., CBS) - The match between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, live from Atlanta. The “Road to the Super Bowl” pre-game coverage starts at noon. The halftime show has performances by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi. Here’s all the info you need on how to stream the Super Bowl for free.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
