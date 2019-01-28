North Carolina

Man shoved his face into women’s butts at shopping center, NC cops say after arrest

By Charles Duncan

January 28, 2019 02:38 PM

A 25-year-old man accused of putting his face into women’s butts at a shopping center faces charges of sexual battery and assault, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Two of the alleged assaults happened on South Main Street in Kernersville, North Carolina, around a shopping center with a Target and Walmart, Fox 8 reports. A third assault happened on the same road toward the center of the suburban town outside Winston-Salem, according to the station.

Stefan Ryan Shuford faces three counts of sexual battery and three counts of assault on a female, Forsyth County jail records show. He remains in jail under a $55,000 bond, according to online records.

“He’s accused of sneaking up behind women and thrusting his face into their buttocks and licking their buttocks,” Fox 8 writes.

WFMY reports, “Police say Shuford would be in a parking lot acting as though he was tying his shoe or looking for something, once a woman walked by he would then grab them. Police say Shuford took off running after each incident.”

Police arrested Shuford Friday, according to jail records.

A magistrate said Shuford had been arrested after a similar assault complaint two weeks ago and was released after posting a $10,000 bond, the Journal reports.

