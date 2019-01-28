Two found dead after apartment fire, NC police say, now man faces murder charges

A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday in connection with the deaths of two men who were found after an apartment fire, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.
Chris Adrean Collins, 18, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree arson and kidnapping, the department said.
Greensboro police and fire departments responded Wednesday to an apartment fire, according to the press release.
Kevin Hugh Moore, 55, and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, 44, both of Greensboro, were found dead inside the building, according to police. Moore lived in the apartment where emergency crews responded, according to the press release.
“Collins is accused of stealing an iPhone from Moore and a Mastercard from Humphrey before allegedly assaulting them” and starting the apartment fire, WGHP reports.
Police said a “knife or cutting instrument had been used to kill at least one of the men,” according to the Greensboro News & Record.
Collins has a Franklin County address, and his connection to the victims is unclear, WFMY reports.
He is being held in the Guliford County jail with a $100,000 bond for the arson charge, records show. Records list no bond allowed for the murder charges and none set for the other charges.
The investigation is ongoing, police said Saturday.
