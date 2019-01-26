North Carolina congressman Walter Jones in hospice care

U.S. Rep. Walter Jones is in hospice care, his office reported Saturday.
In a statement released late in the afternoon, the office said Jones’ health has declined since he broke his hip last week.
“He is now in hospice care,” the statement said. “The family asks for your prayers, and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.”
The statement came a few hours after Greenville TV station WITN reported that Jones was in hospice care, and attributed that to his wife, Jo Anne Jones.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
There has been a Jones political dynasty on the North Carolina coast for decades. His father, Walter Jones Sr., served in Congress from 1966 until his death in 1992.
Voters in Eastern North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District elected Jones, a 75-year-old Republican from Farmville, to a 13th term in the House last November. He had said it would be his last term.
An undisclosed illness kept Jones from voting in Congress since September, The News & Observer reported. Jones then broke his hip in a fall at home and had surgery.
“The News about Walter Jones entering Hospice is extremely sad for the entire Republican family. We pray for comfort and peace for him and his family,” NC Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement tweeted by the NCGOP executive director, Dallas Woodhouse.
Phil Law, a two-time Republican primary opponent of Jones who has declared plans to run in 2020, said in a statement that the news “breaks my heart. Walter has given so much to eastern North Carolina over the years and now it is time for all of us to give him our uplifting thoughts and prayers. He is a strong Christian man of faith.“
Comments