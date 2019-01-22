UNC trustees discuss the search for a new chancellor, as Folt wins praise from faculty

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees met behind closed doors Tuesday morning with Interim UNC President Dr. Bill Roper with about a week left in the tenure of campus Chancellor Carol Folt.

The search is on for an interim leader to take the helm when Folt steps down. Last week, she announced her resignation and the removal of the remains of the controversial Silent Sam statue. Though she had planned to stay through graduation in May, the UNC system Board of Governors voted last week to shorten her timeline, ending her tenure as chancellor at the end of January.

Trustees met in private in an emergency session and were then joined by Roper and the UNC system attorney, Tom Shanahan. The reason for the meeting, as stated in the agenda, was to discuss confidential personnel matters.

Meanwhile, Folt and UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Bob Blouin met with faculty leaders Tuesday to reassure them that the business of the university would continue despite the turmoil of the past couple of weeks.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

SHARE COPY LINK UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt announced Monday that she is resigning after spring graduation, and she ordered that the pedestal that once held the Confederate monument Silent Sam be removed from campus. Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, it was.

The campus Faculty Executive Committee passed a resolution thanking Folt her for her “optimism, hard work and boundless energy.” The resolution praised Folt for success in fundraising, the creation of a blueprint for the future and a rise in research funding and affordability for students.

“Few of her predecessors faced more serious challenges than she did as chancellor or met them with more courage, thoughtfulness and grace,” the resolution said.

The group stood and applauded. Similarly, Folt received cheers at the UNC men’s basketball game on Monday night, when her image was broadcast on the arena’s big screen.

“Right now I just really have been focused on me,” Folt told the faculty members Tuesday, adding that she hadn’t made a decision about her future. “I’ll take some time to think about it.”