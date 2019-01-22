‘Rest well knowing the Klan is awake!’ say KKK recruiting flyers tossed into NC yards

The Ku Klux Klan chose a weekend honoring the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. to try recruiting new members in the Asheville area, reports TV station WSPA.
Asheville Police said residents in West Asheville and the Montford area reported finding the flyers, the station says.
Jarret Porter of Montford posted a photo of one on Facebook, writing: “Found this KKK recruitment propaganda in a weighted Ziploc bag in my front yard this morning.”
The flyer says the “Loyal White Knights” are looking for members to “help save our land” and adds: “You can rest well knowing the Klan is awake!”
Porter believes it was thrown from a moving car onto his lawn, according to a Facebook update.
TV station WYFF says Asheville Police issued a statement, saying they “are taking seriously the fact that what is written on the documents is concerning and causes great concern to our citizens.”
The department is asking anyone with information on the flyers to call Crimestoppers, WYFF reported.
“I couldn’t imagine if I was a person of color...how that would feel. Like, I would be terrified,” Porter was quoted telling TV station WLOS.
Asheville Police Lt. Sean Aardema told the station the department is trying to determine if the source was local or if it was someone from outside the community who tossed out the flyers.
