Freezing rain could fall in the Charlotte region overnight. Travel could be hazardous.

By Mark Price

January 22, 2019 08:47 AM

The Charlotte region could get freezing rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, causing travel issues for areas north and west of Interstate 85, reports the National Weather Service.

It will likely fall after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Charlotte area, and could continue up until 7 a.m., says the NWS.

“Spotty, light freezing rain will be possible when the precipitation starts tonight,” says NWS forecasters. “A few locations could see a light glaze of ice develop on some surfaces.”

Ice accumulation is largely expected in counties northwest of Mecklenburg County, say forecasters.

“Though less than a tenth of an inch of ice will accumulate, this will be enough to cause some roadways and sidewalks to become slick, creating hazardous travel conditions,” says the National Weather Service forecast discussion.

Asheville will likely see freezing rain as early as 10 p.m. tonight, say NWS forecasters.

The low is expected to be 33 degrees in the Charlotte area and 29 degrees around Asheville.

Chance of rain and freezing rain is 30 percent for Charlotte before sunup, and 50 percent through much of the day Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

Chance of showers Wednesday night is 90 percent and as much as 2 inches could fall, say forecasters.

“The heavy rain falling on moist ground could produce isolated flooding in flood prone areas Wednesday night into Thursday,” says the NWS.

Watch slushy ice cover Charlotte from a bird's eye view.

