Folt says her resignation and removal of Silent Sam pedestal were separate decisions

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt said Tuesday that this just feels like a good time for her to step down, separate from the controversial campus discussion about the fate of the Silent Sam Confederate statue.

In a surprise announcement Monday, Folt said that she will resign after graduation this spring. At the same time, she also said that she had ordered the removal of the pedestal that once held Silent Sam. Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the base was lifted by heavy equipment onto a flatbed truck and taken away from McCorkle Place on campus.

“I was making these decisions somewhat separately,” Folt said Tuesday.

She added that the pedestal had “posed a continuing threat” on campus and that its removal happened in the overnight hours when there would be fewer people around.

“It absolutely has to do with public safety,” she said.

Some UNC Board of Governors members weren’t happy with Folt’s announcement about Silent Sam, which was released while the board was in a three-hour closed meeting Monday. The board plans to meet again at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Asked Tuesday whether she might have been fired if she had not resigned, Folt declined to speculate. She also said that she hopes she will remain in her job until after graduation.