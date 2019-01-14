UNC Chancellor Carol Folt announces her resignation and removal of Silent Sam pedestal

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, in a surprise announcement late Monday afternoon, said that she will resign after graduation this spring.

In the announcement, Folt also that she had ordered the removal of the pedestal that held the Silent Sam Confederate monument.

“As chancellor, the safety of the UNC-Chapel Hill community is my clear, unequivocal and non-negotiable responsibility,” she wrote. “The presence of the remaining parts of the monument on campus poses a continuing threat both to the personal safety and well-being of our community and to our ability to provide a stable, productive educational environment. No one learns at their best when they feel unsafe.”

The announcement came during an emergency conference call meeting of the UNC Board of Governors to discuss “personnel and legal matters.” The board meeting was still under way when Folt’s message went out.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Folt has led the Chapel Hill campus since July of 2013, and there was no indication she was planning to leave.

She has been at the center of tumult over the toppling of the Confederate monument during a protest last August.

SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of protesters pull down the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina Monday night, Aug. 20, 2018.

Before it fell at the hands of protesters, Folt had said the statue’s presence was hurting the campus, but she had made no effort to take it down. A 2015 state law prohibited the alteration or removal of objects of remembrance, except for a few narrow exceptions.

Folt and UNC President Margaret Spellings raised campus security concerns with Gov. Roy Cooper after the 2017 violence in Charlottesville, Va. He then replied that the law’s exceptions gave the university the power to remove the statue.

But a majority of the Board of Governors fired back to Spellings and the former board chairman, saying the communication with the governor was wrong without involving the board.

Once Silent Sam was toppled, Folt made the statement that the statue belonged to history but “not at the front door of a safe, welcoming, proudly public university.” It had become a threat to safety and the daily mission of UNC, she said.

The chairman of the Board of Governors, Harry Smith, responded at the time: “I was very disappointed in Chancellor Folt’s hasty release with such strong statements on her opinion on the relocation.”

Eventually, the Board of Governors deferred to campus leaders, giving Folt and the trustee board the difficult assignment of finding a “lawful and lasting plan” for the statue’s disposition and preservation.

In early December, after weeks of quiet deliberation, Folt and the trustees recommended the creation of a $5.3 million history center, to be built at the edge of campus, to house the statue. The idea was to build a university history museum where the statue could be presented in its full context, including its beginnings during the Jim Crow era.

SHARE COPY LINK On Monday, the UNC Board of Trustees recommended building a historical center on campus to house Silent Sam. The building is estimated to cost $5.3 million.

The proposal was universally panned, and the Board of Governors rejected it on Dec. 14. Instead, the board named a small committee of its members to come up with an alternative plan.

Last week, Folt did not attend a campus meeting of the Faculty Council, where the body voted on a faculty committee to advise on the issue. The chair of the faculty, Leslie Parise, characterized Folt’s task as trying to “thread a needle.”

“She is on our side on this,” Parise said at the time.

Folt said in her message that it had been the honor of her life to lead the university, and she cited a string of recent accomplishments, including reaching the halfway point of the $2.25 billion fundraising campaign, devising a strategic plan and hitting a record in research funding.

When she arrived on campus after having served as interim president of Dartmouth College, Folt was faced with leading the university out of the athletic and academic scandal in which a system of no-show and independent study classes benefited athletes disproportionately. The university was placed on probation by its accrediting agency — a huge black eye for a prominent university — and later managed to escape big penalties by the NCAA by arguing the classes were legitimate under the previous standards.

Once that scandal began to fade, pressure on Folt grew from student activists who said the Confederate statue created a racist and hostile environment on campus.

“There has been too much recent disruption due to the monument controversy,” Folt wrote in her statement. “Carolina’s leadership needs to return its full attention to helping our University achieve its vision and to live its values.”

She said safety concerns should preclude the monument from returning to campus.

“While I recognize that some may not agree with my decision to remove the base and tablets now, I am confident this is the right one for our community – one that will promote public safety, enable us to begin the healing process and renew our focus on our great mission,” her statement said.