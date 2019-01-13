More than 130,000 customers without power in the Carolinas following winter storm

After a winter storm rolled through the Carolinas on Saturday night and Sunday morning, more than 130,000 customers reported power outages, according to information shared by energy providers.

While there are blackouts in South Carolina, customers in North Carolina were hit much harder by the winter storm that dumped ice and snow across the state, the National Weather Service reported.

More than 119,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Sunday afternoon, with 118,534 of them located in North Carolina, according to the utility’s Winter Storm Update map.

The North Carolina Electric Cooperatives reported close to 13,000 customers had also lost power as of the early afternoon, according to its outage map.

The areas most heavily affected by the power outages included Forsyth County (36,361), Henderson County (20,675) Rockingham County (16,927), Guilford County (16,793) and Stokes County (7,096), Duke Energy reported.

Thousands of N.C. Electric Cooperative customers in Forsyth County (1,719) were also left in the dark Sunday, but Yadkin County (2,908) and Stokes County (2,854) customers reported more outages, according to the utility’s website.

There is no word on how long it will take to restore power to customers without service, and Duke Energy reported on its website that it is currently “assessing damage” in the listed counties.

Customers have also reported outages in South Carolina, according to Duke Energy (521) and the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina (236).

Duke Energy tweeted that “trees and ice-laden branches on lines ... are the main cause of ... outages in this storm. Icy, downed trees are also making work conditions challenging.”

A Duke Energy spokesperson posted on Twitter that “300 additional ... resources (were) brought into the” Winston-Salem area to help “restore power.”

In a tweet from another Duke Energy spokesperson, she reminded everyone to “stay away from downed or sagging lines.”

Some areas of N.C. received a half inch of ice accumulation, the NWS reported. That could cause trees and limbs to sag and knock down power lines.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services warned if you lose or have lost power, to prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning, “never use a gas-powered generator or other fuel-burning appliance indoors or in the garage,” McClatchy previously reported.