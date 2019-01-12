Ice, freezing rain could make driving ‘treacherous’ in the Charlotte area, NWS warns

Ice and freezing rain could make driving “treacherous” in the Charlotte area, North Carolina mountains and elsewhere across the state late Saturday and early Sunday, the National Weather Service warned.

York, Chester and Lancaster counties are under a winter weather advisory for late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon from the National Weather Service. Freezing rain with some ice accumulation is possible, forecasters said. National Weather Service

The Charlotte region and upstate South Carolina are under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday, with a “heavy wintry mix and significant ice expected,” according to the NWS advisory issued at 4 a.m. Saturday. “Total ice accumulations of a trace to around two-tenths of an inch expected.”

430am Saturday: WINTER STORM WARNINGS and ADVISORIES have been posted for portions of the area. Mainly freezing rain, with some snow and sleet expected. Finalize preparations for this winter storm as soon as possible! #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/fFEoxvT1Y0 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 12, 2019

Iredell and Catawba counties, and most of the North Carolina mountains, are under a more severe winter storm warning, with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to four-tenths of an inch expected there.

Blame a low pressure weather system that’s moving from the Mississippi River Valley to the southern Appalachians Saturday night, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

The messy stuff could arrive at Charlotte’s airport between 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, when a “slight chance” of sleet is forecast. Mainly rain and clouds are anticipated until early Sunday, when freezing rain could appear before 4 a.m, rain between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and then freezing rain and rain again after 5 a.m., according to the latest NWS forecast at 10:52 a.m. Saturday.





Less than 0.1 of an inch of ice is possible at the airport overnight, although the chance of any type of precipitation stands at 100 percent, NWS forecasters said.





The storm system should turn to all rain by 9 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte and persist throughout the day, with between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain possible, according to the NWS forecast.

Sleet could return before 10 p.m. Sunday, although the chance is slight, forecasters said. “Patchy drizzle and sleet” could fall until about 1 a.m., when skies will turn mostly cloudy and remain so through Monday, according to the NWS forecast.

The sun is expected to emerge on Tuesday.

While Saturday’s high in Charlotte could reach 42 degrees, the high could dip to 39 degrees Sunday and 40 degrees Monday.

The low is expected to remain at 33 degrees early Sunday and early Monday and 32 early Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The high should rebound to the seasonal average of 50 degrees Tuesday before warming even more to 54 Wednesday.