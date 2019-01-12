Winter storm watches posted for parts of North Carolina

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watched for parts of central North Carolina in advance of an expected combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Forecasters say the storm is expected to drop precipitation beginning Saturday evening through mid-morning Sunday. Light snow accumulation is possible across the northern piedmont and Virginia border counties with amounts ranging from a dusting to near an inch.
Also, forecasters say accumulations of ice due to freezing rain are also possible mainly north and west of U.S. Highway 1 with amounts ranging from a thin glaze to as much as two-tenths, with the greater amounts north of Interstate 85 and in the Triad area.
The weather service also says lingering snow flurries or freezing drizzle are possible on Monday.
