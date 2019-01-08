Republican wants a rematch in 2020 race for NC secretary of state

The 2016 Republican nominee for secretary of state says he’s running again in 2020.

Michael LaPaglia, who runs a museum consulting business, announced in an interview with the conservative blog First In Freedom Daily that he wants to challenge longtime incumbent Democrat Elaine Marshall again.

“This is the first time that Elaine Marshall will ever have anyone come back at her a second time to run,” LaPaglia told First In Freedom Daily in an interview he posted on his Facebook page. “We’re doing that because we came closer to her than anyone ever had before. She has had 20 years of reelection campaigns and nobody ever got as close as we did, nobody came back after the first time, so I’m coming back.”

Marshall has been in office since 1996 and is planning to seek a seventh term.

In 2016 when he received 47.7 percent of the vote, LaPaglia accused Marshall of allowing undocumented immigrants to become notaries. While Marshall said her office is following all laws regarding the process to become a notary public, Republican legislators took up the issue in 2017, briefly floating the idea of impeachment before dropping the subject.

In other 2020 news, the field of candidates and potential candidates for lieutenant governor is getting larger.

WSOC-TV reported Monday that former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Jim Puckett, a Republican, is considering a run for the office. And former state Sen. Malcolm Graham of Mecklenburg recently tweeted that he’s exploring a run in the Democratic primary — a field that includes Cal Cunningham and Sen. Terry Van Duyn. Rep. Chaz Beasley has said he’s considering a run. Cunningham made his official announcement Tuesday.