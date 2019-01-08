‘Our country does not deserve to be held hostage’ – Raleigh protest precedes Trump speech

The “Tuesdays with Tillis” protest rallies that have been held outside Sen. Thom Tillis’ office in downtown Raleigh for the past two years focused attention this week on President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.





The protest reflected the confluence of the president’s demand for enough money to build a wall along the southern border of the United States to thwart immigrants, the resulting partial federal government shutdown, and Trump’s scheduled network TV address on the topic Tuesday night.

Organizers debuted a new protest song Tuesday, like previous versions sung to the rhythm of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” with the chorus “The shutdown is a stunt.”

About 50 protesters were on hand outside the federal building to hear remarks from Gerald Givens Jr., president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, and organizer Karen Ziegler.

