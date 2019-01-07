Snow in forecast for North Carolina as rain and cold head this way for the weekend

A mix of snow and rain is forecast Saturday for North Carolina, including both Charlotte and Raleigh, according to the National Weather Service.
The big question is if temperatures will be low enough Saturday to cause problems.
Forecasters say it could start after 4 a.m. Saturday in the Charlotte area, when temperatures are at 34 degrees. Raleigh could see the winter mix a little later in the morning, says the NWS.
“A low pressure system will bring precipitation to the area Friday night through Sunday. Temperatures may be cold enough for the precipitation to fall as snow or a wintry mix,” said a hazardous weather statement issued by the NWS.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“However, there is quite a bit of uncertainty with this system regarding timing, location of wintry precipitation, and precipitation amounts.”
Forecasters say multiple weather models predict precipitation and cold temperatures for the region.
It’s the track of the low pressure system that remains uncertain, reports WFMY. “Too far east and we’ll stay dry, too far west and we’ll see all rain. If the low tracks right up the coast, then we’ll have the best chance for snow around here,” the station reports.
The Charlotte area has the higher chance of snow.
Currently, the National Weather Service is predicting a 50 percent mix of rain and snow Saturday in Charlotte and 40 percent through Saturday night. Raleigh has a 40 percent chance of precipitation, says the NWS.
The high across the state that day will be about 40 degrees and the low 34, NWS forecasters say.
The Weather Channels says temperatures could fall to 33 degrees Saturday in the Charlotte area and the chance of rain and snow is closer to 70 percent.
Fox 46 is reporting “areas along and north of Interstate 85 could be the most impacted by this system.”
Comments