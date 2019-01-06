Amber Alert issued in NC for missing 12-year-old Mount Airy boy

Police in Mount Airy are searching for Anthony Manuel Diaz. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for him Sunday.

Diaz is 12 years old with brown eyes and curly brown hair and is Hispanic, according to the Amber Alert. He is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 78 pounds. He last was seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

This missing-person case also appears on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mount Airy Police Department immediately at (336) 374-0822, or call 911, or dial *HP to reach the State Highway Patrol.