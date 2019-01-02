5 children, 2 adults seriously injured in east Charlotte house fire

Five children are among seven people who were critically injured in a Wednesday morning house fire in east Charlotte, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 1900 block of Academy Street at about 3 a.m., according to a Charlotte Fire Department tweet. The home is off East Sugar Creek Road, near Eastway Drive.
More than 30 firefighters responded and the fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, according to a CFD tweet.
Ten people were in the home when the fire started, said CFC officials. WSOC is reporting four of the seven injured people had to be rescued from inside the home, and the others “managed to make it out of the house on their own.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
According to Medic, five children and two adults were transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, reported WBTV.
The three people who were not injured are currently staying with other family members, said fire department officials in a tweet.
Paramedics told WSOC that all the injured people “had critical injuries from a combination of smoke inhalation and burns.”
Officials have not said what may have caused the fire.
Comments