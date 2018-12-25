North Carolina

Woman brought heroin with her to NC jail, then 2 people overdosed, sheriff’s office says

By Charles Duncan

December 25, 2018 02:05 PM

Eric Paul Zamora Fresno Bee
Eric Paul Zamora Fresno Bee

When Elizabeth Howland went to the Pender County jail for a weekend sentence, she brought heroin in with her, according to WWAY. Two other women took the drugs from Howland as she slept and overdosed, according to the television station.

Now, all three women face drug possession charges, WECT reports.

Howland reported to the Pender County jail Friday to serve a weekend sentence, the Wilmington Star News reports. Guards found the women accused of taking the drugs from Howland, Marissa Grace Reynolds and Allison Nicole Hall, overdosed overnight, the newspaper notes, and took them to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the woman got drugs into the jail, according to the Star News.

“Current Pender County Jail policy requires inmates to be strip searched before admission into general population. Detention Officers who were on duty followed current protocols when Howland was admitted into the jail,” the Star News quoted from a sheriff’s office press release.

All three woman were charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail facility, according to WECT. Howland received a $10,000 bond on the charges and the other two women received $15,000 bonds.

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

  Comments  

things to do