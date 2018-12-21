Robeson sheriff suspends two employees amidst investigation in aftermath of teen’s death

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed Friday that his office has suspended two veteran sheriff’s employees.

Wilkins, however, declined comment when asked if the suspensions are related to a 2016 rape case involving Michael Ray McLellan, the man accused of killing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar in November.

Earlier this month, Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said investigators had evidence linking McLellan to a 2016 rape, but the sheriff’s office did not follow up, according to previous reporting in The News & Observer.

McLellan, 34, is charged with raping and murdering Hania, who went missing in November when a man forced her into an idling vehicle outside her Lumberton home as she waited to go to school.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The sheriff said the suspended employees are Maj. Anthony Thompson, the sheriff’s office former chief of detectives, and Detective Darryl McPhatter.

The deputies were suspended with pay pending the final outcome of an internal investigation.

Wilkins said Thompson served as chief of detectives under former sheriff Kenneth Sealey, who recently retired.

He is a 34-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and now works currently as a commander at the Robeson County jail.

Wilkins said McPhatter is a 10-year veteran employee assigned to the sheriff’s office criminal investigations unit.

The suspension was first reported by WRAL.