Person seriously injured in Mint Hill shooting after ‘online deal gone wrong,’ NC police say

A person was seriously injured after being shot during an online gaming sale gone wrong in Mint Hill Thursday evening.
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4900 block of Stoney Trace Drive. Neighbors say they heard a total of three shots at Victoria Park Apartments.
Police say the shooting was over an online gaming sale gone wrong.
A man who has not been named, posted a gaming system online for purchase.
Another man agreed to buy it, but ended up attacking the seller. The seller tried to defend himself and shot the attacker. Police have not said if the shooter was arrested.
The injured man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center to be treated for very serious injuries.
Officers want to send a reminder that you can always exchange items in a safe location at the police department.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
