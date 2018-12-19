Leak leads to boil water advisory in North Carolina town

A water leak has led officials in a small North Carolina town to post a boil water advisory.
Officials in the town of Walnut Cove said in a Facebook post that the fire department found the source of the leak and stopped it Wednesday. However, town officials are still recommending to residents that they boil water for one minute to kill any potential disease-causing organisms in the water.
The leak created low water pressure and service outages.
Residents are also being asked to conserve water.
