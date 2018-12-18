2nd man arrested in kidnapping, rape of Maryland woman

Authorities in Maryland and Washington, D.C., say a second man accused in the kidnapping and rape of a Maryland woman has been arrested in North Carolina.
News outlets report D.C. police say 29-year-old Mark Blue was arrested Monday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Authorities say 25-year-old Nick Savoy surrendered last week to police in Roanoke, Virginia.
Both Washington men are accused of forcing a woman into a car near a commuter train station in Temple Hills, Maryland.
Authorities have said the men then robbed and repeatedly raped the woman during an hour-long "nightmare" before releasing her in a District neighborhood. Authorities say the woman then knocked on doors in the area to get help.
Both men are charged with rape, armed robbery and kidnapping. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
