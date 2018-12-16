Prayer and protests over Silent Sam on Sunday, a graduation day for some UNC students

Student protesters attempted to drown out a demonstration in support of Silent Sam at UNC on Sunday with rap and punk music.

The confrontation started at about noon Sunday when members of the Heirs to the Confederacy walked to McCorkle Place for a prayer service at the base of what once held the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam. They were quickly joined by counter protesters and the groups traded insults and made speeches. Barricades separated the two groups as the police kept watch.

Multiple protests against and in support of the monument have been held on the UNC campus over the past year, including one that brought the statue down in August.

According to the Heirs to the Confederacy Facebook page Sunday’s event was “to show our respects to the Silent Sam monument and our ancestors.”

The group that wants the Confederate statue off the Chapel Hill campus held a short “anti-racist commencement rally” at the Dean Smith Center, where about 2,300 UNC students are graduating, before heading to McCorkle Place.

Protesters do not want UNC to re-erect the statue.

On Friday, the UNC system Board of Governors rejected a recommendation that the university build a $5.3 million history center for the monument and instead formed a committee to come up with a new plan by March 15.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.