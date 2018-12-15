Reports: Shorebirds, beach vehicles both thrive on Hatteras

The numbers show that shorebirds and beach vehicles were able to thrive this summer on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports 41,000 beach-driving permits were sold, the most since sales begin in 2012. Officials say the number of visitors is expected to climb above 2.6 million by year's end, about 200,000 more than last year and the most since 2003.
Meanwhile, preliminary counts showed 25 pairs of oystercatchers produced 20 young birds that can fly. Outer Banks Group Superintendent Dave Hallac says that's the most since 2011.
Hallac says the number of piping plover nests fell from six to three, but three birds fledged this year compared to two last year.
