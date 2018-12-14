North Carolina

Protesters gather outside meeting where fate of Silent Sam will be discussed

By Jane Stancill and

Tammy Grubb

December 14, 2018 09:00 AM

Opponents of Silent Sam protest before UNC Board of Governors meeting

Opponents of Silent Sam gathered outside the Center for School Leadership Development at UNC before the Board of Governors meeting Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
CHAPEL HILL

Protesters gathered outside a meeting Friday morning where the UNC Board of Governors was scheduled to discuss the fate of the long-disputed Silent Sam Confederate statue on the Chapel Hill campus.

About 80 students, UNC faculty members and others opposed to the statue set up in front of the UNC Center for School Leadership Development, where the governing body of the UNC system began a series of committee and other meetings at 8 a.m.

One person was arrested as police moved people from the front of the building.

People had begun setting up before 7 a.m. for the planned protest. Barricades prevented protesters from standing on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Protesters had attempted to set up a tent in front of the building, but police asked them to remove it.

Carrboro resident Margaret Herring said she had been protesting Silent Sam for more than a year.

“I think it’s great,” Herring said of the protest. “I love that the black faculty and sports figures have come out against it.”

Inside, the Budget and Finance committee of the board reviewed tuition and free proposals for 2019-20 as cheers could be heard from the protesters outside. The Silent Sam part of the discussion was not expected to start until about 11 a.m.

Leaders from the Chapel Hill campus face intense opposition to their proposal to create a $5.3 million history center on campus to house the statue.

The monument, which was toppled from a campus pedestal by protesters in August, has been the source of conflict and debate for years. But in the current semester, the university has been consumed by it. The heat now has the university in the midst of a strike, with graduate student teaching assistants threatening to withhold undergraduate grades at the end of the semester.

