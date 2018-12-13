North Carolina

NC high school football coach sold drugs at school, cops say

By Charles Duncan

December 13, 2018 02:23 PM

Wayne County Public Schools/Facebook
Wayne County Public Schools/Facebook

A football coach at a Goldsboro, North Carolina, high school sold drugs on school property, police say.

Officers arrested William Bradford McIntyre, 28, Wednesday, police say, and found more than 4 pounds of marijuana. He also faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon.

Goldsboro police say they got a complaint in August that a Wayne County employee was selling drugs on school property. McIntyre worked at Goldsboro High School as an assistant football coach and an instructional assistant, according the Goldsboro Daily News.

McIntyre has only worked for the school system since August, ABC11 reports.

He was placed on leave Dec. 6, the television station reports. That was the same day police say officers searched his house and vehicle.

He resigned Tuesday, according to ABC11. And he turned himself in to police Wednesday, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

McIntyre faces numerous charges:

  • Felony sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 Ft of a School (x4)

  • Felony PWISD Sch. VI Controlled Substance (x4)

  • Felony Maintain a Vehicle for CS (x4)

  • Felony Sell Sch. VI Controlled Substance (x3)

  • Felony Deliver Sch. VI Controlled Substance (x3)

  • Felony Maintain a Residence for CS

  • Carrying a Concealed Firearm

A 12-year-old middle school student in Mulberry, Florida, faces felony charges after giving seventh-grade gym classmates marijuana gummies during class, sending them to the hospital, Polk County’s sheriff said.

By

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use.

By

Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

  Comments  

things to do