CMPD charges 17-year-old girl in October east Charlotte murder

Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the murder or a woman behind an east Charlotte laundromat on Oct. 17.
Yamina Rookard was located by CMPD detectives on Wednesday and arrested before being charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed into custody.
Police had found Jessica Dawn Smith, 29, deceased from a gunshot wound behind a laundromat on the 3000 block of Central Ave.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
