Charlotte felt aftershocks of a 4.4 earthquake in east Tennessee, as did upstate SC

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.4 earthquake occurred early Wednesday in eastern Tennessee, and there are reports it was felt more than 300 miles away in Charlotte and upstate South Carolina.
It happened at about 4:15 a.m. and was centered around Decatur, Tennessee, which is about 60 miles southeast of Knoxville, in the far eastern part of the state.
The Weather Channel is reporting “light shaking” was also felt across much of the Atlanta.
No major damage or injuries have been reported early Wednesday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The quake was followed about 15 minutes later by a 3.3 aftershock, reported the USGS.
It was felt in Charlotte, according to EMSC, an independent scientific organization that reports “real time earthquake information.
A map created by the USGS also showed moderate, light and weak motion reports were made from as far east as Wilmington, and all across upstate South Carolina, including York County.
TV station WLOS in Asheville reported it “received dozens of calls” from people in that region who said they were awakened by the shaking; one woman said she heard a rumble.
“Felt it here in Arden off Brevard Road for sure,” Wayne Womble told WLOS. “Sitting on the couch at 4:15 a.m. reading news on laptop and it felt like the house swayed back and forth for a few seconds.”
It was the second strongest earthquake reported in east Tennessee, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee. The strongest was a 4.7 near Maryville (south of Knoxville) in 1973, said the NWS.
The 4.4 earthquake occurred in the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, “a southwest-to-northeast belt extending from Alabama to far southwest Virginia,” reported the Weather Channel.
It is one of the most active earthquake zones in the central and eastern regions of the country, said the Weather Channel.
Comments