UNC Health Care boosts the pay of 9,000 employees as it raises minimum wage

UNC Health Care is promising a $15 million thank-you to thousands of employees.

The Chapel Hill health care organization said Tuesday it will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour in the Triangle, a move that will ultimately boost the pay of some 9,000 employees, nearly a third of its total workforce. The organization owns or operates 13 hospitals and employs about 30,000 people.

But UNC Health Care’s beneficence is limited to the Triangle, where it employs 21,500 people.

The health care system’s statement said the Triangle’s “higher cost of living, strong job market and competition for talented co-workers are key factors in the decision to make a living wage adjustment now.”

“Discussions about living wages at other UNC Health Care entities outside the Triangle are currently underway,” according to the statement.

UNC Health Care plans to raise its minimum wage to $14 an hour on Jan. 13, and to $15 an hour in July. The employees who will get the raises include housekeepers, cashiers, stock clerks and nursing assistants. No one employed at UNC Health Care in the Triangle currently makes less than $12 an hour, said spokesman Alan Wolf. The state and federal minimum is $7.25 an hour.

“We are committed to providing a competitive living wage to support our workforce,” said Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of UNC Health Care, in a statement. “We are proud to employ the best people to fulfill our mission of caring for patients and their families, and offering a higher living wage is an important step we are able to take.”

The pay raise will boost 3,750 employees to $15 an hour. As they move up the pay scale, their raises will push up the wages of employees higher up the ladder so that the organizational pay scale remains relationally intact.

UNC Health Care’s move will give the workers affected an average pay raise of $139 a month, or $1,667 a year.