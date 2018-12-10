Will Triangle roads be dangerous for Tuesday’s commute? Here’s the latest forecast.

More snow and ice blanketed the Triangle on Sunday and Monday than the area usually sees in an entire winter, and roads will likely be treacherous through the Tuesday-morning commute.

Melting snow and ice were expected to refreeze overnight, creating slick spots of black ice on roads and especially elevated areas such as bridges, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was still in effect for the Triangle through at least 9 a.m. Tuesday because of “treacherous travel conditions” expected to continue through the morning.

“Across central North Carolina, travel will remain dangerous due to re-freeze or black ice” especially where there is still snow, the weather service said. “Falling temperatures through tonight will result in refreezing of any snow or ice that melted today, producing icy roads tonight through mid morning Tuesday. Conditions will slowly improve by late morning Tuesday. Expect slippery roads through Tuesday morning, so use caution while driving.”

More precipitation might be possible Monday night, according to the weather service. A light amount of mixed wintry precipitation was expected east of Interstate 95, “but even a light coating of snow/sleet on the roads can create travel difficulties. If traveling in this area be alert for quickly changing road conditions.”

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were working statewide to clear snow from roads, remove downed trees and spread salt and sand to help improve travel conditions.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was busy responding to wrecks and stranded vehicles on Monday.

“Traveling conditions were extremely hazardous across the state today due to snow and ice, and still are. NCSHP responded to an accident in Zebulon that knocked down power lines. If you must travel, slow down and increase your following distance,” the highway patrol tweeted Monday evening.

The highway patrol recommended that people stay home if they don’t absolutely have to travel. But if you do go out:

▪ Drive slowly

▪ Make sure your gas tank is full

▪ Leave space between vehicles

▪ Be careful approaching bridges and overpasses

▪ Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle

▪ Take your foot off the gas if you begin to slide

The latest road conditions are at drivenc.gov.

Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday, with a high of 44 in Raleigh and sunshine that could help melt more of the snow and ice, before the low Tuesday night plunges back down below freezing at 25, according to the weather service. Wednesday will be more of the same before things begin to warm up as rain moves in Thursday night and Friday, bringing a high of 57 to kick off the weekend.

