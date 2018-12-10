How much snow did you get? Here’s a county-by-county look for the Charlotte region.

Schools are closed, and more snow fell again Monday across much of the Charlotte area.
That’s on top of the snow, sleet and freezing rain that fell Sunday, making a mess of roadways and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.
Here is a county-by-county look at conditions, closings and weather Monday at counties across the region (reports are from National Weather Service, state transportation departments, law enforcement, and Observer’s news partner WBTV:
MECKLENBURG
Weather: Light snow and light rain; 35 degrees in Charlotte.
What has fallen: Trace of snow fell Monday morning across the area, with up to 1 inch possible before snow tapers off at midday. Snow and ice still on the ground across the northern two-thirds of the county. Official snowfall Sunday in Charlotte was 2.7 inches. It was the first December snowfall in Charlotte since 1997.
Roads: Main roads are wet. Secondary roads are wet to slushy, with some ice on roads in north Mecklenburg. Downed trees and limbs continue to block part of secondary roads.
Power outages: About 25,500 (5 percent of customers).
Closings of note: Nearly all schools, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Mecklenburg Area Catholic, Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Providence Day, Covenant Day, and Southlake Christian. Also closed are CPCC, Johnson & Wales and Johnson C. Smith universities.
Mecklenburg County offices closed, as are town offices in Huntersville. Trash pickup on a one-day delay in Huntersville and Matthews.
Discovery Place and the NASCAR Hall of Fame opening two hours late.
ALEXANDER
Weather: Light snow; 36 degrees in Taylorsville.
What has fallen: 15 inches of snow fell Sunday in Taylorsville, with a trace Monday.
Roads: Main roads are wet to snow-covered. Secondary roads snow- and ice-covered.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Alexander County Schools closed.
ANSON
Weather: Drizzle; 34 degrees in Wadesboro.
What has fallen: Rain. Light sleet was reported Sunday in northern Anson.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Anson County Schools closed.
North Carolina
ASHE
Weather: Light snow has ended, with some clearing reported; 32 degrees in Jefferson.
What has fallen: About 13 to 15 inches fell Sunday across the county, with a half-inch additional reported Monday.
Roads: Main roads are wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads are snow- and ice-covered.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Ashe County Schools closed.
AVERY
Weather: Some clearing reported; 29 degrees in Linville.
What has fallen: 18 inches fell Sunday in Linville.
Roads: Main roads are wet with some snow-covered spots. Secondary roads are snow-covered.
Power outages: About 50 (1 percent).
Closings of note: Avery County Schools and Lees-McRae College closed. Ski resorts are open and operating.
BURKE
Weather: Light snow has ended; 36 degrees in Morganton.
What has fallen: Sunday snowfall measured 14 inches in Valdese and 13 inches in Morganton. A trace was reported Monday.
Roads: Interstate 40 and other major routes are mostly wet, with some slushy spots. Secondary roads are snow-covered, especially in higher elevations.
Power outages: About 2,200 customers from Duke Energy and Rutherford Electric (9 percent).
Closings of note: Burke County Schools and Western Piedmont Community College closed. County courts also closed. Emergency shelter opened at Collett Recreation Center, 300 Collett Street, Morganton.
CABARRUS
Weather: Light snow; 36 degrees in Concord.
What has fallen: Sunday snow and sleet measured 2.5 inches in Concord, 3 inches in Kannapolis, and about a half-inch near Midland. About a half-inch reported Monday.
Roads: Interstate 85 and other main roads are wet, with some icy spots. Secondary roads are slushy and slippery.
Power outages: About 900 outages for Duke Energy and Union Electric (1 percent).
Closings of note: Cabarrus County Schools, Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus Charter closed. Cabarrus County Courts closed. County government, the library, and Park and Recreation opened at 10 a.m.
CALDWELL
Weather: Precipitation has ended; 33 degrees in Lenoir.
What has fallen: No measurable snow Monday. Sunday totals ranged from 13.5 inches in Lenoir, down to 12 inches in Hudson.
Roads: U.S. 321 and other main roads are wet to snow-covered. Secondary roads are snow- and ice-covered.
Power outages: About 400 customers of Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Electric (1 percent). This is down from 4,500 outages Sunday.
Closings of note: Caldwell County Schools closed, as are county courts and Lenoir city government.
CATAWBA
Weather: Precipitation has ended; 34 degrees in Hickory.
What has fallen: No measurable snow Monday. Sunday snow was 12 inches in Hickory, 11 inches in Newton, and about 8 inches near Lake Norman.
Roads: Interstate 40, U.S. 321 and other main roads are wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads are slushy and snow-covered.
Power outages: About 700 (1 percent).
Closings of note: Catawba County Schools, Hickory Schools, Newton-Conover Schools closed Monday. Newton and Hickory city offices closed. County courts closed.
CLEVELAND
Weather: Cloudy; 33 degrees in Shelby.
What has fallen: Sunday Snowfall ranged from 6.5 inches in Kings Mountain to 8 inches in Lawndale (northern part of county).
Roads: Interstate 85 is wet, with a few slushy spots. Other roads are slushy to snow-covered.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Cleveland County Schools and county government closed.
GASTON
Weather: Light rain; 34 degrees in Gastonia.
What has fallen: Sunday sleet and snow ranged from about 1 inch of sleet in southern Gaston County, up to 4 inches in Belmont and Gastonia and nearly 6 inches near Bessemer City.
Roads: Main roads, including Interstate 85, are wet with some icy spots. Secondary roads are slushy to snow-covered.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Gaston County Schools, Gaston Day and Gaston College closed. City of Gastonia Transit not operating Monday. County government and Gaston County courts closed. City of Gastonia offices opened at 11 a.m.
IREDELL
Weather: Light flurries; 33 degrees in Statesville.
What has fallen: Sunday snowfall ranged from about 3 inches in Mooresville and Troutman, up to 9 inches in Statesville. About a half-inch was reported Monday.
Roads: Interstates 77 and 40 are wet with some slushy spots; other main roads wet to snow-covered; secondary roads snow-covered and slippery.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Mooresville Schools and Statesville Christian closed. Mitchell Community College closed. County government and courts also closed.
LINCOLN
Weather: Cloudy; 35 degrees in Lincolnton.
What has fallen: No measurable snowfall Monday. Sunday snowfall was 4.8 inches in Lincolnton, with heavier amounts to the west, near Vale.
Roads: Main roads are wet, with some icy spots. Secondary roads are partially snow-covered.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Lincoln County Schools and Lincoln Charter School closed, as are county courts..
RICHMOND
Weather: Light rain; 38 degrees in Rockingham.
What has fallen: Rain.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: None.
Closings of note: None.
ROWAN
Weather: Light snow; 32 degrees in Salisbury.
What has fallen: About 1 inch reported in parts of the county Monday morning. Sunday total was 4.5 inches of snow and sleet in Salisbury.
Roads: Interstate 85 is wet to slushy. Main roads are wet to slushy, with some icy spots. Secondary roads are partially snow- and ice-covered.
Power outages: About 2,400 outages (4 percent) for Duke Energy and Union Electric.
Closings of note: Rowan-Salisbury Schools and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College closed. Rowan Transit not operating. Also closed are county government, county courts, and the library.
STANLY
Weather: Mix of light rain and snow; 32 degrees in Albemarle.
What has fallen: About a half-inch reported Monday morning across the county. Sunday’s snow and sleet totals ranged from a half-inch near the Anson County line, up to 3 inches near the Rowan County line.
Roads: Main roads are wet, with slush in spots. Secondary roads are slushy. Downed tree limbs and trees blocking some lanes on secondary roads.
Power outages: About 3,300 outages (20 percent), mostly Duke Energy customers.
Closings of note: Stanly County Schools, Gray Stone Day School, and Stanly Community College Monday. County courts also closed.
UNION
Weather: Light rain; 36 degrees in Monroe.
What has fallen: Less than an inch of sleet fell Sunday in western Union. The rest of the county got mostly rain, with some freezing rain.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: 500 outages (1 percent).
Closings of note: Union County Schools opened on a two-hour delay. Monroe city offices closed.
WATAUGA
Weather: Clearing reported; 28 degrees in Boone.
What has fallen: Only a trace of new snow Monday. Sunday totals were 16 inches in Boone, 15 inches in Todd.
Roads: Main roads are wet to slushy, with some icy spots. Secondary roads are snow-covered and hazardous.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Watauga County Schools closed.
South Carolina
CHESTER
Weather: Cloudy; 37 degrees in Chester.
What has fallen: Mostly rain fell the past two days.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: None.
Closings of note: Chester County Schools opened on a two-hour delay.
CHESTERFIELD
Weather: Precipitation has ended; 36 degrees in Chesterfield.
What has fallen: Rain.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: None.
Closings of note: None.
LANCASTER
Weather: Light rain; 36 degrees in Lancaster.
What has fallen: Some snow mixed with the rain Monday morning in northern Lancaster County, but with no accumulations. On Sunday, rain fell in southern Lancaster, rain and freezing rain in the central part of the county, and sleet and freezing rain in the north.
Roads: Wet.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: None.
YORK
Weather: Cloudy; 34 degrees in Rock Hill.
What has fallen: Light rain fell Monday. Sunday precipitation was mostly rain south of Rock Hill, but sleet fell in Fort Mill, Clover and Tega Cay. About a half-inch of sleet accumulated early Sunday in those areas.
Roads: Interstate 77 and other main roads are wet. Some slushy spots on secondary roads near the state line.
Power outages: Few.
Closings of note: Clover, Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York schools closed.
